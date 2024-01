Why does the U.S. vote this way — and why is Iowa first? A look at caucuses We look at what sets the Iowa caucuses apart and why the U.S. primary system is such a patchwork.

Elections Why does the U.S. vote this way — and why is Iowa first? A look at caucuses Why does the U.S. vote this way — and why is Iowa first? A look at caucuses Listen · 4:09 4:09 We look at what sets the Iowa caucuses apart and why the U.S. primary system is such a patchwork. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor