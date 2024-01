Cities are trying to understand how concrete stores heat — with interesting results More cities are trying to understand how heat gets stored in concrete and how that impacts temperatures. They're doing this through mapping the urban heat island and finding interesting results.

Environment Cities are trying to understand how concrete stores heat — with interesting results Cities are trying to understand how concrete stores heat — with interesting results Listen · 4:05 4:05 More cities are trying to understand how heat gets stored in concrete and how that impacts temperatures. They're doing this through mapping the urban heat island and finding interesting results. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor