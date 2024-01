#2405: The Dodge Dart Submersible : The Best of Car Talk Add at least one more to the list of qualities that Tommy's erstwhile Dodge Dartre lacked: well made, dependable, fine handling, good looking and, not surprisingly, seaworthy. Tim from Washington regales us with the tale of his submersible '66 Dodge Dart on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2405: The Dodge Dart Submersible Listen · 33:39