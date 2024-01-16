Craig Robinson

Enlarge this image toggle caption Adam Rose/Peacock Adam Rose/Peacock

Craig Robinson is a triple threat — he's an actor, comedian and musician.

You've probably seen him in some of your favorite shows. There's The Office, where he played Daryl Philbin. There's Pineapple Express with Seth Rogen and Danny McBride. And of course, Brooklyn Nine-Nine where he played Doug Judy — the Pontiac Bandit.

It goes without saying that Robinson has played some amazing side characters throughout his career. But these days, he has a show of his own. It's called Killing It.

Robinson plays Craig Foster. He's a security guard at a bank, renting out his apartment on Airbnb so he can squeak by. But he's got a plan to make it big: buy up some cheap Florida swamp land, farm a special type of berry that only grows there, sell it to supplement companies, and profit. He joins forces with Uber driver Jillian Glopp, played by the great Claudia O'Doherty, and does just that.

Craig and Jillian seem unbeatable. Of course, they're not unbeatable. The American Dream always seems to be just within reach until something or someone gets in the way.

The second season of Killing It was released earlier this year. You can stream the show on Peacock.

On Bullseye, Craig Robinson stops by to chat about the show. We ask him about his character Craig and whether or not he's a fool for chasing the American Dream. Plus, Robinson gets real about his own career and whether he thinks he's made it.