The Iowa Caucuses Recap : 1A The stakes are high in Iowa, as voters head to the polls in record-breaking cold and snow.

It's the first contest in the Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump maintains a lead among GOP voters. And according to a new poll, Republican county chairs in Iowa feel the same.

We discuss what the results of the Iowa caucus tell us about the right's playing field this election season. We also take a look at what we've learned from the 2020 Democratic caucus.

The Iowa Caucuses Recap

ADEL, IOWA - JANUARY 11: A sign supporting Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is displayed on January 11, 2024 in Adel, Iowa.

The Iowa caucuses are underway — and the stakes are high as voters head to the polls in record-breaking cold and snow.

