Remaining candidates strategize as campaigns head to New Hampshire NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Alex Conant, founding partner at Firehouse Strategies, about Trump's Iowa victory and the strategy for all remaining candidates as the campaigns head to New Hampshire.

Elections Remaining candidates strategize as campaigns head to New Hampshire Remaining candidates strategize as campaigns head to New Hampshire Listen · 5:39 5:39 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Alex Conant, founding partner at Firehouse Strategies, about Trump's Iowa victory and the strategy for all remaining candidates as the campaigns head to New Hampshire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor