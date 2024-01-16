Another honor for Elton John as he winds down his remarkable career

John's Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium won an Emmy for outstanding variety special. He's the 19th person to become an EGOT: winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BENNIE AND THE JETS")

ELTON JOHN: (Singing) She's got electric boots...

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Michel Martin. Another honor for Elton John as he winds down his remarkable career - last night, the singer's Disney Plus special, "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium," won the prime-time Emmy award for outstanding variety special. This makes him only the 19th person ever to become an EGOT. That means a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. He follows in the footsteps of singer John Legend and the actresses Rita Moreno and Viola Davis. It's MORNING EDITION.

