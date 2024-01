Another honor for Elton John as he winds down his remarkable career John's Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium won an Emmy for outstanding variety special. He's the 19th person to become an EGOT: winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

