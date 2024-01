Climate envoy John Kerry is leaving the Biden administration after 3 years The announcement comes on the heals of December's United Nations climate conference, where for the first time the final agreement said the world needs to be "transitioning away" from fossil fuels.

Climate Climate envoy John Kerry is leaving the Biden administration after 3 years Climate envoy John Kerry is leaving the Biden administration after 3 years Listen · 3:35 3:35 The announcement comes on the heals of December's United Nations climate conference, where for the first time the final agreement said the world needs to be "transitioning away" from fossil fuels. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor