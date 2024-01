DeSantis comes in 2nd in Iowa after Trump's big victory at the caucuses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' runner-up status to Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses keeps his presidential bid alive.

Politics DeSantis comes in 2nd in Iowa after Trump's big victory at the caucuses DeSantis comes in 2nd in Iowa after Trump's big victory at the caucuses Listen · 3:21 3:21 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' runner-up status to Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses keeps his presidential bid alive. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor