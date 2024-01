After months of delays, TV's highest honors were given out at the Emmy Awards Postponed by actor and writer strikes from last summer, the Emmy Awards were also celebrating their 75th anniversary. Succession, The Bear and Beef dominated on a night steeped in TV nostalgia.

