Trump challengers for the GOP presidential nomination trailed far behind in Iowa

It was a landslide win for Donald Trump in Iowa's caucuses. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a distant second — with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at his heels.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump won decisively in last night's Iowa caucuses. Gary Leffler is a precinct captain who was supporting the former president.

GARY LEFFLER: The people are just really more energized than I've ever seen them. And I was there in '16 and '20. And they are more organized. They are more dedicated. They're more enthused.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Trump's 30% margin of victory was a new record for a contested Republican Iowa caucus. It left Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a distant second, with former South Carolina Governor and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley right at his heels.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.