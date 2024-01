Buffalo Bills' fans helped shovel snow in time for playoff game with Steelers The Bills were scheduled to host Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs Sunday, but the game was postponed because of a blizzard. For $20 an hour, fans spent Monday morning clearing out snow.

Sports Buffalo Bills' fans helped shovel snow in time for playoff game with Steelers Buffalo Bills' fans helped shovel snow in time for playoff game with Steelers Listen · 0:27 0:27 The Bills were scheduled to host Pittsburgh in the first round of the playoffs Sunday, but the game was postponed because of a blizzard. For $20 an hour, fans spent Monday morning clearing out snow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor