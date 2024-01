The role independent voters might play in 2024 In 2023, Gallup polling found 49% of Americans see themselves as politically independent. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to political strategist Lisa D.T. Rice about how to engage independent voters.

Elections The role independent voters might play in 2024 In 2023, Gallup polling found 49% of Americans see themselves as politically independent. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to political strategist Lisa D.T. Rice about how to engage independent voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor