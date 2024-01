Who is Jerod Mayo, the new head coach for the New England Patriots? Jerod Mayo is the new head coach of the New England Patriots, who replaces Bill Belichick after 24 seasons. Who is he? We speak to reporter Shalise Manza Young about Mayo's new role.

Sports Who is Jerod Mayo, the new head coach for the New England Patriots? Who is Jerod Mayo, the new head coach for the New England Patriots? Listen · 5:59 5:59 Jerod Mayo is the new head coach of the New England Patriots, who replaces Bill Belichick after 24 seasons. Who is he? We speak to reporter Shalise Manza Young about Mayo's new role. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor