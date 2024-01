It's an EGOT for Elton John Elton John won an Emmy Monday night, securing him a spot in the small group of people who have an EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Elton John won an Emmy Monday night, securing him a spot in the small group of people who have an EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.