The Baltimore Sun has been sold to a conservative broadcast chief Ownership of The Baltimore Sun is shifting from a global hedge fund known for cost-cutting to a local TV owner known for supporting conservative causes.

National The Baltimore Sun has been sold to a conservative broadcast chief The Baltimore Sun has been sold to a conservative broadcast chief Listen · 3:46 3:46 Ownership of The Baltimore Sun is shifting from a global hedge fund known for cost-cutting to a local TV owner known for supporting conservative causes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor