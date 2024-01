The second Trump and E. Jean Carroll defamation trial commences Another New York trial against former President Donald Trump is expected to begin today: the second defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Another New York trial against former President Donald Trump is expected to begin today: the second defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.