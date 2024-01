Helping veterans cope with life after a bipolar diagnosis This retired two-star general who led troops in combat is now on a mission to let veterans know there is life after a bipolar diagnosis.

Mental Health Helping veterans cope with life after a bipolar diagnosis Helping veterans cope with life after a bipolar diagnosis Listen · 6:44 6:44 This retired two-star general who led troops in combat is now on a mission to let veterans know there is life after a bipolar diagnosis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor