Presidential hopefuls pivot their efforts to New Hampshire Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus on his road to another White House term, but the primary season is far from over. Now, candidates and campaigns head to New Hampshire.

Elections Presidential hopefuls pivot their efforts to New Hampshire Presidential hopefuls pivot their efforts to New Hampshire Listen · 4:01 4:01 Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus on his road to another White House term, but the primary season is far from over. Now, candidates and campaigns head to New Hampshire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor