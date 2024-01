The U.S has repeatedly fired missiles into Yemen. What does it hope to accomplish? The U.S. is responding to Houthi rebels who've attacked ships in the Red Sea. The exchange is seen as a widening of the Mideast conflict because Houthis say they're responding to the Israel-Hamas war.

