Iowa's results show Trump is off to a good start to be the GOP presidential nominee Is Donald Trump the inevitable Republican presidential candidate? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with GOP strategist Rina Shah.

Politics Iowa's results show Trump is off to a good start to be the GOP presidential nominee Iowa's results show Trump is off to a good start to be the GOP presidential nominee Listen · 6:00 6:00 Is Donald Trump the inevitable Republican presidential candidate? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with GOP strategist Rina Shah. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor