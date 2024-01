30 years ago, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Northridge in Southern California The earthquake only lasted about 20 seconds, but in that time it killed 72 people and injured thousands.

National 30 years ago, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Northridge in Southern California 30 years ago, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Northridge in Southern California Listen · 1:56 1:56 The earthquake only lasted about 20 seconds, but in that time it killed 72 people and injured thousands. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor