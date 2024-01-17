NASA rover on Mars photographed something familiar to 'Star Trek' fans

The rover photographed a martian rock resembling the delta-shaped symbol worn by Starfleet officers on Star Trek. An amateur astronomer first noticed the rock in an image the space agency published.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Curiosity, the NASA rover driving on Mars, photographed something familiar to "Star Trek" fans - a rock resembling the delta-shaped symbol worn by Starfleet officers. An amateur astronomer noticed the rock in an image the space agency published. The rover is supposed to be helping astronomers study how water flowed on ancient Mars, but who cares about that when you can see pop culture in the rocks? Live long and prosper, Curiosity.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.