Obituaries Trailblazing journalist Ruth Ashton Taylor has died at the age of 101 Trailblazing journalist Ruth Ashton Taylor has died at the age of 101 Listen · 2:25 2:25 She was the West Coast's first female TV newscaster, and was a fixture on Los Angeles TV for decades. She began in radio producing documentaries for legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow.