No Doubt, the pop-punk band featuring lead singer Gwen Stefani, is reuniting

No doubt announced in a video on social media that they'll be back. They released five albums during their first run in the late '80s and 90s that included hits like "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JUST A GIRL")

NO DOUBT: (Singing) 'Cause I'm just a girl.

No Doubt is coming back. The pop punk band featuring lead singer Gwen Stefani announced in a one-minute video on social media that they will be reuniting for the third time. No Doubt released five albums during their first run in the late '80s and '90s that included hits like "Just A Girl" and "Don't Speak." Another album came during the 2000s, before the quartet took a break. No word yet on a tour, but get your throwback outfits ready; they're on the bill for Coachella in April.

