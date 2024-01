No Doubt, the pop-punk band featuring lead singer Gwen Stefani, is reuniting No doubt announced in a video on social media that they'll be back. They released five albums during their first run in the late '80s and 90s that included hits like "Just a Girl" and "Don't Speak."

