Members of one Indigenous tribe in Taiwan reflect on their indentity Taiwan has endured colonial forces over centuries. The island's indigenous people have borne the brunt of this violent history. Members of one tribe tells us what it means to them to be Taiwanese.

Asia Members of one Indigenous tribe in Taiwan reflect on their indentity Members of one Indigenous tribe in Taiwan reflect on their indentity Listen · 8:15 8:15 Taiwan has endured colonial forces over centuries. The island's indigenous people have borne the brunt of this violent history. Members of one tribe tells us what it means to them to be Taiwanese. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor