The Home Schooling Surge : Fresh Air Home schooling is now America's fastest growing form of education, but Washington Post reporter Peter Jamison tells Dave Davies, "It's remarkable how little oversight there is of home-schooled children."



Also, we remember TV critic Tom Shales.

Fresh Air The Home Schooling Surge The Home Schooling Surge Listen · 46:00 46:00 Home schooling is now America's fastest growing form of education, but Washington Post reporter Peter Jamison tells Dave Davies, "It's remarkable how little oversight there is of home-schooled children."



Also, we remember TV critic Tom Shales. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor