Chronic Absenteeism Is Changing K-12 Education : 1A

Chronic absenteeism has doubled since before the pandemic. Now, more than 14 million kids are chronically absent, according to education advocacy nonprofit Attendance Works.

And this is happening as schools grapple with the lowest reading and math test scores in decades.

We discuss the trend and what it tells us about what's at stake if we don't get kids back to class.

Chronic Absenteeism Is Changing K-12 Education

A teacher interacts with students virtually while sitting in an empty classroom at Hazelwood Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Jon Cherry/Getty Images hide caption

Jon Cherry/Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A teacher interacts with students virtually while sitting in an empty classroom at Hazelwood Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Jon Cherry/Jon Cherry/Getty Images

In the years since COVID-19 forced schools to move instruction online, we've seen a renewed effort to get kids back into the classroom.

But millions of children are not showing up to school consistently.

The issue – known as chronic absenteeism – has doubled since before the pandemic.

Now, more than 14 million kids are chronically absent, according to education advocacy nonprofit Attendance Works. That means they've missed at least 10 percent of their school year – approximately 18 days.

And this is happening as schools grapple with the lowest reading and math test scores in decades.

What's at stake if we don't get kids back to class?

