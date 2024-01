The Biden administration insists a 2-state solution remains a real possibility Administration officials say Palestinian statehood, as part of a normalization between Israel and Arab countries, is achievable. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute.

Middle East The Biden administration insists a 2-state solution remains a real possibility The Biden administration insists a 2-state solution remains a real possibility Listen · 5:52 5:52 Administration officials say Palestinian statehood, as part of a normalization between Israel and Arab countries, is achievable. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor