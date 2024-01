Ever been at an airport and thought — I'd rather be playing hoops? The Indianapolis International Airport has a full-length, regulation basketball court. The city is hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star game next month.

Sports Ever been at an airport and thought — I'd rather be playing hoops? Ever been at an airport and thought — I'd rather be playing hoops? Listen · 0:28 0:28 The Indianapolis International Airport has a full-length, regulation basketball court. The city is hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star game next month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor