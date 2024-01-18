Lexington, Kentucky, unveiled a new tourism campaign beyond this planet

The city used a laser to beam its message to a solar system 40 light years away. It features beautiful Kentucky scenery, and includes the molecular structure of a popular Kentucky export: bourbon.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Lexington, Ky., unveiled a new tourism campaign beyond this planet. The city used a laser to beam their message to a solar system 40 light years away. It features beautiful Kentucky scenery, and because chemistry is a universal language, it also includes the molecular structure of a popular Kentucky export, bourbon. Since it'll take four decades for the ad to reach its intended target, the tourism bureau is still counting on us Earthlings to visit. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.