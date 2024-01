Remembering Tom Shales, a TV critic with a biting wit Known for his strong opinions, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post critic also reviewed films on Morning Edition for two decades. Shales died Jan. 13. Originally broadcast in 1989.

Obituaries Remembering Tom Shales, a TV critic with a biting wit Remembering Tom Shales, a TV critic with a biting wit Listen · 7:46 7:46 Known for his strong opinions, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post critic also reviewed films on Morning Edition for two decades. Shales died Jan. 13. Originally broadcast in 1989.