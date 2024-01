This company has created a recipe for carbon-zero cement Producing cement is a major source of carbon emissions — 8% of the global total. A company in Massachusetts has altered the recipe, finding a way to produce carbon-zero cement instead.

Climate This company has created a recipe for carbon-zero cement This company has created a recipe for carbon-zero cement Audio will be available later today. Producing cement is a major source of carbon emissions — 8% of the global total. A company in Massachusetts has altered the recipe, finding a way to produce carbon-zero cement instead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor