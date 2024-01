No more humorous highway signs to hoot at Those quirky electronic signs you see along the highway with funny messages about car safety aren't sticking around. The Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to change those signs — which they say can be distracting to drivers.

National No more humorous highway signs to hoot at No more humorous highway signs to hoot at Audio will be available later today. Those quirky electronic signs you see along the highway with funny messages about car safety aren't sticking around. The Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to change those signs — which they say can be distracting to drivers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor