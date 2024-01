Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' in response to Uvalde attack A U.S. Justice Department report released today on the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, found "critical failures" by law enforcement before, during, and after the attack that killed 19 children

Law Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' in response to Uvalde attack Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' in response to Uvalde attack Listen · 4:22 4:22 A U.S. Justice Department report released today on the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, found "critical failures" by law enforcement before, during, and after the attack that killed 19 children Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor