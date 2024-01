Drowning deaths of several migrants at US-Mexico border heightens tensions even more The drowning death of a woman and two children from Mexico on the US-Mexico border have magnified the rift between Texas and federal officials over who has jurisdiction on the border and how to tackle the migrant crisis.

