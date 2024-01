In 'The Fury' Alex Michaelides wants to turn the murder mystery genre on its head NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to author Alex Michaelides about his new murder mystery, The Fury.

Author Interviews In 'The Fury' Alex Michaelides wants to turn the murder mystery genre on its head In 'The Fury' Alex Michaelides wants to turn the murder mystery genre on its head Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to author Alex Michaelides about his new murder mystery, The Fury. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor