The News Roundup for January 19, 2024

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson suspended their presidential campaigns last weekend after the Iowa Caucus. Ramaswamy went on to endorse former President Trump and will campaign with him in the run up to the New Hampshire Primary next week.

The Biden Administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Texas where National Guardsmen are preventing federal agents from accessing a swathe of land that's a popular crossing spot for migrants.

A stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded is passed. Congress will have the same sending fight, only now in March.

Meanwhile, Pakistan carried out deadly strikes against targets inside Iran, retaliating for attacks by Iran earlier this week that followed similar attacks in Iraq and Syria. The tit-for-tat exchanges appear to have targeted separatist militants on either side of the border Iran-Pakistan border. Pakistan has recalled their ambassador from Tehran.

Israeli officials are disagreeing over the way forward in Gaza. One faction wants to put more pressure on Hamas by ramping up military efforts. The other wants to prioritize the safety of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's vice president, and the candidate put forward by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, won the presidential election in Taiwan last weekend. All eyes have been on China to see how the superpower would react, but officials have stayed largely muted on the subject, claiming the result wouldn't affect much.

We cover the most important stories from all over today on the News Roundup.

