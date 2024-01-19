From things that suck to stars that shine — it's the weekly news quiz

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

This week, the Iowa caucuses sucked up news coverage like a Panera bread bowl absorbs turkey chili, or a freshly discovered space entity devours stars.

Low temperatures leached the charge from Teslas as fast as Elon Musk vacuumed the value out of Twitter.

We've run out of synonyms for "suck," so here's the quiz, with only one vaguely Iowa-related question!

P.S. Our friends at Goats and Soda published a nice quiz last week. How well have you been paying attention — to global health and development?