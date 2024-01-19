Accessibility links
From things that suck to stars that shine — it's the weekly news quiz This week, we saw the Iowa caucuses suck up news coverage, an ancient space entity suck in stars, and low temps suck the charge from Teslas. Were you paying attention?
Enlarge this image

Hint: These are answer-adjacent. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Hint: These are answer-adjacent.

This week, the Iowa caucuses sucked up news coverage like a Panera bread bowl absorbs turkey chili, or a freshly discovered space entity devours stars.

Low temperatures leached the charge from Teslas as fast as Elon Musk vacuumed the value out of Twitter.

We've run out of synonyms for "suck," so here's the quiz, with only one vaguely Iowa-related question!

P.S. Our friends at Goats and Soda published a nice quiz last week. How well have you been paying attention — to global health and development?

Loading...

