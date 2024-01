Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, sings in Urdu and the song goes viral A new release featuring British pop star Zayn Malik singing in Urdu has gone viral in South Asia, and it's giving fans in the West a taste of Pakistani music.

Music News Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, sings in Urdu and the song goes viral Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, sings in Urdu and the song goes viral Listen · 2:37 2:37 A new release featuring British pop star Zayn Malik singing in Urdu has gone viral in South Asia, and it's giving fans in the West a taste of Pakistani music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor