25 years later, 'The Sopranos' remains a TV masterpiece Tony Soprano was far from the typical protagonist of a TV drama. He wasn't just flawed; at times, he was utterly amoral. But audiences stayed with him — right up until the series' perfect ending.

Review TV Reviews 25 years later, 'The Sopranos' remains a TV masterpiece 25 years later, 'The Sopranos' remains a TV masterpiece Listen · 6:45 6:45 Tony Soprano was far from the typical protagonist of a TV drama. He wasn't just flawed; at times, he was utterly amoral. But audiences stayed with him — right up until the series' perfect ending. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor