Morning news brief Justice Department report finds failures in response to the Uvalde attack. Congress averts a government shutdown by passing another short-term funding bill. Iran attacks add to tension in the region.

Law Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:05 11:05 Justice Department report finds failures in response to the Uvalde attack. Congress averts a government shutdown by passing another short-term funding bill. Iran attacks add to tension in the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor