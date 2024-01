Politicians, lobbyists are banned from using ChatGPT for official campaign business Open AI, the company behind the popular tool ChatGPT, says it won't allow politicians and lobbyists to use its products during campaign season over fears of potential abuse and cybersecurity risks.

