CD of Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' is returned to library 35 years late

Employees at the Laurel Branch Library in Maryland found the CD in the return box last week.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

A library in Maryland is no longer wishing their copy of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" was here. Employees at the Laurel Branch Library thought the long-lost CD had been checked out for like 35 years. But get this. It was found in the return box last week. So if you love prog rock and don't want to pay for streaming, I guess you can always go to your local library, hold a glistening compact disc up to the light and say, shine on you crazy diamond.

