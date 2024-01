Anti-war protesters turn out in Tel Aviv for demonstration approved by police Israeli authorities permitted a rare anti-war protest in Tel Aviv. It drew several hundred people who called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, reflecting some of the divisions in Israel.

