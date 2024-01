Congress averts government shutdown. Passes another short-term funding bill The stopgap funding bill goes through February, and is the latest in a series of short-term extensions.

Politics Congress averts government shutdown. Passes another short-term funding bill Congress averts government shutdown. Passes another short-term funding bill Audio will be available later today. The stopgap funding bill goes through February, and is the latest in a series of short-term extensions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor