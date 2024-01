Las Vegas sends a message to tourists and locals: Hey, I'm walkin' here County commissioners made it a misdemeanor for anyone to stop or stand still in pedestrian flow zones. Get in the way of anyone trying to walk on pedestrian bridges you could face a fine or jail time.

