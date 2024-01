As Israel-Hamas war presses on, flareup between Iran an Pakistan emerges Iran has attacked targets in Pakistan, Iran and Syria in recent days, and its militant proxies are also active. This adds to the tension in an already volatile region.

Middle East As Israel-Hamas war presses on, flareup between Iran an Pakistan emerges As Israel-Hamas war presses on, flareup between Iran an Pakistan emerges Audio will be available later today. Iran has attacked targets in Pakistan, Iran and Syria in recent days, and its militant proxies are also active. This adds to the tension in an already volatile region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor